Donald D. Gaertner of Greensboro, MD, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the UMSMC (Memorial Hospital) in Easton, MD. He was 64 years old.
Born in Highland, IL, Mr. Gaertner was the son of Wilma Lee Gaertner of Felton, DE and the late Carl Arthur Gaertner. He moved to the Eastern Shore in 1971 and was a 1973 graduate of NCHS in Ridgely, MD.
Mr. Gaertner had been a Foreman with the MD State Roads until he retired in 2017. He liked to hunt and he had a fondness for purple Martins. But, most of all, he loved being a father and a grandfather.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Gaertner is survived by his wife, Cynthia M. Gaertner of Greensboro; a daughter, Stacey Rash (Kevin) of Magnolia, DE; a son, Cody Gaertner of Greensboro; two brothers, Ron Gaertner (Cheryl) of Greensboro and Barry Gaertner (Pam) of Trappe, MD; and three grandchildren: Aaron, Zane, and Ella. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Gaertner (Sandy).
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 9th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mr. Gaertner's memory, the family suggests sending them to the , 217 E. Redwood Street, Ste 1100, Baltimore, MD 21202 (). To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019