EASTON - Donald Eugene Osburn, 84, of Easton, MD, died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born on Oct. 30, 1934, in Oxford, WV.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Osburn; their daughter, Lisa-Jo and her husband Bryan Pepper, of Lewes, DE; granddaughter, Lynde Pepper; sister-in-law, Anne Harris; and nieces: Jill Alexander and Carey Ensminger. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Osburn; mother, Cletha Spurgeon Osburn; sister, Sheryl Ann Locke and her husband David Locke.

Don grew up on a 365-acre livestock farm where he was active in 4-H and FFA. He graduated from WVU in 1958 with a Master's degree in Animal Husbandry. He joined the University of Maryland Agricultural Extension Service as Asst. Agricultural Agent in Anne Arundel County, MD. 1961- Awarded USDA National 4-H Fellowship, followed by Assistant Professor and Assistant State 4-H Club Leader. 1967- 1976 served as 4-H Director of Program Services in Chicago, IL. 1976- 1991 served at the University of MD Cooperative Extension Services as Agricultural Extension Agent, Talbot County. 1991-1994 Served/ Retired as Regional Extension Director Emeritus from the MD Cooperative Extension Service at the Wye Research and Education Center.

Locally, served on the Board of 2nd National S+L, Talbot Historical Society, Talbot County Farm Bureau and Waterfowl Fowl Volunteer. 1983 Club President of Rotary; 1986 District 7630 District Governor; 2001 Director of Rotary International; 2005 aide to Rotary International President; Participated in Rotary Polio Immunization Campaigns in Nigeria and India; Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.

Member of Easton Presbyterian Church since 1976; Elder, Senior High Sunday School teacher, Financial Management Committee member, Mission trip to Malawi, Food Bank, Talbot Interfaith Shelter. 27 years of cumulative service as Elder at Northbrook Presbyterian Church, Northbrook, IL and Easton Presbyterian Church, Easton, MD.

Don and Barbara married in 1959 and enjoyed traveling to over 60 countries; yearly "buying" trips to England for the "The Old Board" antique shop; residing at Fernwood- shepherding 20 sheep.

A memorial service to Celebrate his Life will be held at the Easton Presbyterian Church on Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be made to Easton Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601 and/or Talbot Interfaith Shelter, 107 Goldsborough St., Easton, MD 21601.

