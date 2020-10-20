Donald H. Jackson, long time resident of the Neck District, Dorchester County, MD, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of family on October 17, 2020.
Donald was born on June 10, 1938 in Cambridge, MD to the late Harry and Marian (Simpson) Jackson. He grew up in East New Market, MD with many brothers, sisters and friends. In 1957, he graduated from North Dorchester High School.
On June 19, 1959 Donald married the former Norma Lee Ruark of the Neck District. They shared 60 years together before her passing in December of 2019. He was an electrician and after many years retired from John W. Teider.
He loved nature and all wildlife, was an avid and knowledgeable bee keeper, bird watcher, gardner and pheasant enthusiast. Most of all he loved family and friends and remained dedicated to those relationships during his fight with cancer until he was no longer able to do so. He remained brave and strong-willed even throughout his final months and weeks.
Besides his parents and wife Donald is preceded in death by a son, Joseph "Jody" Jackson who he has sorely missed for many years; grand-daughter Hope Jackson; sister Shirley Borlaug and brothers: Andrew "Andy", Carl "Bucky", Paul and Jimmy Jackson.
He is survived by his children: Mark Jackson, Kimberly (Michael) Sims, Sandy Geoghegan and Teresa (Tim) Reeves and sisters: Anita Hubbard, Judi Breazile, Virginia Lynch, Lucy Hagadorn and Betsy (Mike) Schwartz. He is also survived by his grand-children: Katie (Anthony) Caballero, Jeremy (Misty) Bogle, Ian (Karen) Keyes, Carly (Seth Thomas) Geoghegan, Aaron (Kirstin Collins) Geoghegan, Paige (Nic Perrin) Reeves, Brooke (Chase Bennett) Reeves and Joe Reeves; and great grand-children: Lilly, Damian and Lucy Caballero, Hagan and Odin Bogle, Aeris Keyes, Bandon Thomas and Beckham Geoghegan.
A graveside service will be held October 24, 2020 at 12:00 at Spedden-Seward Cemetery, Hills Point Road, Cambridge MD; Pastor Nan Duerling presiding; reception at home: 5707 Cassons Neck Road, Cambridge MD.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Face mask and social distances will be required. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.