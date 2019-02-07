EASTON - Donald H. Kilmon Sr. "Bulldog" died on February 5, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton. He was 87.

He was born June 18, 1931 in Easton, the son of the late Harvey Larrimore Kilmon and Hazel Charlotte Wiley Kilmon.

Mr. Kilmon was a waterman.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Turkington and her husband Robert, of Nathalie, VA; his siblings: Jean Kimmey, of Easton, MD; Daniel Kilmon, of Newcomb, MD; Mary Thomas, of Tilghman, MD; Florence Hoffman, of Rhodesdale, MD; grandchildren: Robert Turkington III and Manissa Bowen, of Nathalie, VA; great grandchildren: Brooke Hudnall, Morgan Hudnall, Alexis Turkington, Nate Turkington, Desirae Turkington and Paul Bowen. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Donnie Kilmon Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, February 8 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one hour prior from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019