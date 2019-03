Resources More Obituaries for Donald Swann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald James Swann Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers EASTON - Donald James Swann Sr. passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home in Easton, Md. He was born on March 13, 1940, in Royal Oak, Md., the son of the late Charles Wilford Swann and Helen Rebecca Kennedy (stepfather Walter "Handley" Stinson).

He was a lifetime resident of Talbot County spending most of his childhood in Trappe. Upon graduating from Easton High School in 1958, he served three years in the Army's 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. Upon discharge from the Army, he began a 50-year career in the tire business, first with Dick Hill at B.F. Goodrich, then with Gene Price at Price's Tire Center, before establishing his own business under the name of Swann's Tire Center. After selling his business, he was employed by Randy Neaton at Neaton's Goodyear and then Terry John at Mid-Atlantic Tire.

Donald enjoyed many sports over the years, including golf, tennis, softball and basketball, but he especially enjoyed his daily workout routine and seeing a special friend (PJ Campbell) at the YMCA at Washington Street. He also enjoyed his daily phone calls to Robert W. Baird & Co (Steve Satchell) to check on his stock activity and nightly phone calls with Moorhead Vermilye to discuss the current day's sports program. Donald was an active member of St Mark's Methodist Church and attended the 8:15 a.m. service every Sunday.

Donald is survived by his two loving sons, Donald "Judd" Swann Jr. (Dawn) and Lindy Swann (Michelle). He adored his four grandchildren, Cody, Devin, Isabella and Lilly. He is also survived by his fiance, Sharon Schutz, with whom he shared a home. Donald had two admiring siblings, his brother, Daniel Swann (Pearl), and their daughter, Kathy-Anne; and his sister, Anna Williams (Richard), and her family, Donna Huffman (Buddy), Crystal and Jonathan. There was always an affection for his special cousin, Bill Lyons and his wife Anne. He also had a special place in his heart for his sister-in-law, Gail Lewis, and her children (Steve and Jill), as well as his ex-wife and husband, Jane and Howard Keller.

He was preceded in death by several special family members, Daniel "Danny" Swann, Wayne Lewis, James Lewis, Belle Lewis and Carl Pusey.

A delebration of Donald's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 11 a.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton, where friends may call one hour prior from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton, MD 21601.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019