Donald Lee "Donny" Shulties
1948 - 2020
Donald "Donny" Lee Shulties, 71 of Greensboro, MD passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Peak Healthcare, Denton, Maryland.

Donny was born in Greensboro, on July 27, 1948. He was preceded in death by his father Howard C. Shulties.

Donny retired in 2017 from driving for Gordon Hollingsworth Trucking. He had also driven for Howard Shockley, Bill Smith and Sonny Eaton. He was a life member of the Denton Volunteer Fire Company, serving as their primary ambulance driver. He was also a Son of the Legion, #29, Denton.

He is survived by his mother Betty Louise Knotts Shulties, his 2 brothers Lee Shulties and Gary Shulties and his wife Patty, 3 nephews Shane, Travis and Mason and one niece Katey.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to Denton Volunteer Fire Company, 400 S. 5th Street, Denton, Maryland 21629, please note Mr. Shulties name on the memo line of check.

Services will be private.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
