Home

POWERED BY

Services
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hutchison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Martin Hutchison


1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
Donald Martin Hutchison Obituary
Donald M. Hutchison Preston, MD 21655 Donald M. Hutchison of Preston, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. He was 83. He was born on March 5, 1936 in Ridgely, MD, the son of the late Ralph G. Hutchison and Nellie M. Moon Hutchison. He had two brothers, Bruce and Steve. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Laura Zimmerman; two sons, Kevin (Tammy) of Michigan, and Brad (Dawn) of Preston, MD, three grandchildren, Brad Jr., Lauren, and Hanna, and four great-grandsons, Mason, Raylan, Bryson, and Tristan. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00pm, at the Bethlehem Wesleyan Church in Preston, MD. A visititation will be held from 11am-12pm prior to the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617 or Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Rd, Preston, MD 21655. Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.