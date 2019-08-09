|
Donald M. Hutchison Preston, MD 21655 Donald M. Hutchison of Preston, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. He was 83. He was born on March 5, 1936 in Ridgely, MD, the son of the late Ralph G. Hutchison and Nellie M. Moon Hutchison. He had two brothers, Bruce and Steve. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Laura Zimmerman; two sons, Kevin (Tammy) of Michigan, and Brad (Dawn) of Preston, MD, three grandchildren, Brad Jr., Lauren, and Hanna, and four great-grandsons, Mason, Raylan, Bryson, and Tristan. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00pm, at the Bethlehem Wesleyan Church in Preston, MD. A visititation will be held from 11am-12pm prior to the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617 or Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Rd, Preston, MD 21655. Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019