Donald Lee "Donnie" Nelson of Centreville, MD died on July 17, 2019 at the UMSMC at Easton. He was 79.



Born in Ridgely, MD, he was the son of John Walter Nelson, Sr. and Gladys Virginia Foster Nelson. After graduating from Centreville High School, Donnie worked as a farmer as owner of Hunter Farm near Roseville. He enjoyed spending time outside, and in his younger years, Donnie could be found fishing, walking through the woods, looking for arrowheads and farming. Later, he was able to add traveling around the country with his companion, Sarah to his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed drawing, picking the guitar, playing his own songs, and dancing. Donnie was a member of Price Bethany Church.



He is survived by his beloved companion, Sarah Rodgers; a daughter, Donna North (John) of Marydel, MD; grandchildren Amber North-Staves (Jason) of Hebron, MD and Natalie Towers (Brody) of Greensboro, MD; great-grandchildren Colton Houston Towers and Zachary Vance Staves; the children of his companion: Rhonda Shaffer, Ramona Stewart, Rona Grim, and Raymond Rodgers; a sister in-law, Barbara Nelson; nieces Susan Herr and Kelly Nelson; an uncle, Dan Foster of Queen Anne, MD; an aunt, Marci Hightower of Ocean City, MD; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by a brother, John Walter "Dickie" Nelson, Jr.



A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, July 22 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow the service at Sudlersville Cemetery, Sudlersville, MD.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 66, Church Hill, MD 21623; or to the Price Bethany Church, PO Box 6, Church Hill, MD 21623.



www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on July 21, 2019