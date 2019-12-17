|
|
Donald Niel Trice of Denton, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, at The Pines in Easton, MD. He was 88 years old. He was the former owner/operator of Trice, Inc., and more currently, Silver Exchange in Denton.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Solomon Trice and Mildred H. Fisher Trice, his sister Jean Spence, and his late wife, Janice E. Trice. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diane Johnson Trice of Denton, daughter, Susan E. Baynard of Greenwood, DE; two sons: Ronald J. Trice (Nancy) of Seaford, Timothy N. Trice (Libbey) of Denton; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; niece, Wanda Barnard-Haas and nephew, Dale Spence. He is also survived by J.D. "Tiny" Darling of Denton and Dorothy Blunt of Sandtown, DE both of whom he loved as his own children.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church located at 100 S. Fifth Ave., Denton, MD. Visitation will take place from 11 AM to 1PM followed by a 1 PM service. Interment will be held at the Denton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 West Bell Street, Ridgely, MD 21660 or the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park, Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21211 (www.diabetes.org/donate). To offer online condolences and for further information, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019