Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Trice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Niel Trice


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Niel Trice Obituary
Donald Niel Trice of Denton, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, at The Pines in Easton, MD. He was 88 years old. He was the former owner/operator of Trice, Inc., and more currently, Silver Exchange in Denton.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Solomon Trice and Mildred H. Fisher Trice, his sister Jean Spence, and his late wife, Janice E. Trice. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diane Johnson Trice of Denton, daughter, Susan E. Baynard of Greenwood, DE; two sons: Ronald J. Trice (Nancy) of Seaford, Timothy N. Trice (Libbey) of Denton; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; niece, Wanda Barnard-Haas and nephew, Dale Spence. He is also survived by J.D. "Tiny" Darling of Denton and Dorothy Blunt of Sandtown, DE both of whom he loved as his own children.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church located at 100 S. Fifth Ave., Denton, MD. Visitation will take place from 11 AM to 1PM followed by a 1 PM service. Interment will be held at the Denton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 West Bell Street, Ridgely, MD 21660 or the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park, Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21211 (www.diabetes.org/donate). To offer online condolences and for further information, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -