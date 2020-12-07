1/
Donald O'Brien
1928 - 2020
Donald O'Brien-"Red" to his wife Beverly of 66 years, Dad to his daughter, Dr Robyn O'Brien of Cincinnati, Ohio and his son Dr Patrick O'Brien of Easton, passed away on December 2, 2020.

Born on March 24, 1928, he was the son of Frank and Annette O'Brien in Glendale, Ohio. He grew up in Cincinnati and graduated from Hughes High School. He attended the University of Cincinnati School of Pharmacy.

Don served in the US Air Force, and was NCOIC for the Pharmacy at Travis AFB. He was Honorably discharged as Staff Sargent.

His stellar career as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative started with Neisler Pharmaceuticals. He worked with Union Carbide Corporation, Mallikrodt Chemicals, and ultimately with Carter-Wallace company, in which he served as District Sales Manager.

He was a member of Toast Masters International, and the Easton Chapter of Knights of Columbus. He was a familiar presence at the Volunteer desk of Easton Memorial Hospital.

Donald was a devoted husband and father, and found one of his favorite roles in life as grandfather to his three grandchildren, who considered him their best playmate ever. His energy and enthusiasm for mischief consistently exceeded the youngsters who adored him.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, daughter, Dr Robyn O'Brien (Robin Brinkman) of Cincinnati, OH and son, Dr Patrick O'Brien (Beth Parker-O'Brien) of Easton,MD, three grandchildren: Keegan O'Brien of Seattle, WA, Colin O'Brien (Katherine) of Bozeman, MT, and Caitlin Amiton O'Brien (David) of Bend, OR. His three great grandchildren will be regaled with tales of his legendary sense of humor, patience and grace.



Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 7, 2020.
