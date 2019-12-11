|
|
|
Donald R. Tegeler, Sr. age 83 formerly of Pasadena, MD and Springfield, WV passed away December 6, 2019.
Also known as Whiskey Man, he never met a stranger and enjoyed people in general. Although never a member, he loved going to American Legion, VFWs, and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed the tractor pulling circuit and his yearly deep sea fishing trip.
He is survived by two daughters: Doreen Schuman (Tim) of Denton, MD and Teresa Milligan of Pasadena, MD; son, Donald R. Tegeler, Jr. of Greensboro, MD; three grandchildren: Christine Jallade (Jib), Robert Carson, and Bethany Milligan; four great-grandchildren: Caroline Jallade, William Jallade, Bradley Milligan, and Destiny Ludwig, and a sister Barbara Allin of PA.
Memorial services will be held at Gonce Funeral Service, P.A. located 169 Riviera Dr. Pasadena, MD 21122 on January 4th from 10am-Noon. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/).
To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com or goncefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019