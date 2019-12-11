Home

Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service
169 Riviera Dr.
Pasadena, MD
View Map
Donald R. Tegeler Sr.

Donald R. Tegeler, Sr. age 83 formerly of Pasadena, MD and Springfield, WV passed away December 6, 2019.

Also known as Whiskey Man, he never met a stranger and enjoyed people in general. Although never a member, he loved going to American Legion, VFWs, and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed the tractor pulling circuit and his yearly deep sea fishing trip.

He is survived by two daughters: Doreen Schuman (Tim) of Denton, MD and Teresa Milligan of Pasadena, MD; son, Donald R. Tegeler, Jr. of Greensboro, MD; three grandchildren: Christine Jallade (Jib), Robert Carson, and Bethany Milligan; four great-grandchildren: Caroline Jallade, William Jallade, Bradley Milligan, and Destiny Ludwig, and a sister Barbara Allin of PA.

Memorial services will be held at Gonce Funeral Service, P.A. located 169 Riviera Dr. Pasadena, MD 21122 on January 4th from 10am-Noon. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/).

To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com or goncefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019
