|
|
Donald Levis Speakman, aged 77, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was born in Morrisville, PA, to Levis D. Speakman and Gladys Willar Speakman on June 23 1942.
Don attended the Pennsbury School System and graduated in 1960. He then went to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA, from 1960 through 1964 and graduated in 1964 with a B.S. in Business Management. He started his government career as a Revenue Officer in Lancaster, PA, and then went into data processing. In 1970 he transferred to the U.S. Customs Service and started off as a computer programmer and retired in 1997 as the Director of the U. S. Customs Service Data Center.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, carpentry, gardening and cooking. He was a Past President of the Queenstown Lions Club, a member of the Bay Country Moose Lodge 831, and participated in other public service events. If you needed help, Don was always there to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Marciano Speakman whom he married in 1997; his son, Christopher Reynolds Speakman (Martha) of Long Valley, New Jersey; his brother Thomas Willar Speakman (Suzanne) of Chestertown; his sister Suzanne Murray (Neal) of Hilton Head, South Carolina. He is predeceased by his brother William Reynolds Speakman.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday. March 15, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home in Chester, MD. Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m, and will include a short service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Queenstown Lions Club, P.O. Bo 212, Queenstown, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020