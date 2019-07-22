Services Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 200 S Harrison Street Easton , MD 21601 410-822-3131 Resources More Obituaries for Donna Endzel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donna Clark Endzel

1958 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email If you live in Talbot County, specifically somewhere past Royal Oak, on St Michaels Rd, you have undoubtedly noticed the Christmas Lights while traveling over the Newcomb Bridge. The lady to thank for those is none other than Donna Clark Endzel!



Her tale began in Baltimore, at St Agnes Hospital, on December 9th, 1958, where her parents Kenneth J Clark, and Margaret M Clark, her brothers Pat and Wayne, and her sister Janice welcomed her into the world. In middle school at Patapsco Middle School, she met her lifelong friends Linda Hamill, Rosemary Dodds, and Carol Collins, otherwise known together as the Yayas, with whom she shared most every adventure in life. At Mt Hebron High School she was a proud member of the Lancers Drill Team, and the Thespian Club, where she starred in several theater productions. After graduating in 1976, she attended Towson University, and spent the summers waiting tables in Ocean City, MD, living with the Yayas and making sure to keep up her tan.



When adult life came calling, Donna headed full steam into logistics, where she was the President of Contract Cartage, and also the proud winner of Miss Maryland Transportation in 1980! Her career led to a chance encounter with one Ronald D Endzel, whom she married on November 1st, 1986. They purchased a farm in Woodstock, MD where Donna raised German Shepard puppies, and owned 2 horses; the docile Sparky, and the infamous Willie. Willie bites. Their wild 4th of July parties were stuff of legend, and everyone survived fairly intact, despite the occasional wayward firework!



In March of 1990 they welcomed their first daughter, Chelsea, into the world. Chelsea opened up a whole new chapter for Donna, and she embraced motherhood with wreckless abandon!



Shortly after, moved to Ron's hometown of Easton, MD. Word has it she left heel marks on the bridge; apparently she was a little reluctant to make the move. She quickly embraced the Eastern Shore and her love of the area led to a burgeoning career as a realtor.



In 1994 she and Ron had a son, Scott, and then in 1996, their 2nd daughter Brooke. She put her real estate career on hold to raise the 3 children, and attended countless sporting events, theater productions, school fundraising functions, several auctions, and completed several tours of Homeroom Mom. Donna spent many summers down in Ocean City with the family, and she made certain that the family experienced many different cultures, countries, cities, and participated in many different activities. Her favorites were cruises, and Turks & Caicos!



She and Ron moved their family to their current home in Newcomb, MD in 1999, a place she loved most in the world. The Endzels dramatically renovated the entire waterfront property, and it was here that her talent for interior decorating budded and bloomed; only the children's bedrooms were untouched by her brilliance. She enjoyed spending time at her amazing home, on her "perch" watching television while cooking in her kitchen with her kids. Her favorite viewing subject was murder mysteries and Judge Judy, which we believe had a role in her oldest daughter becoming a prosecutor!!!



After her children graduated high school, she returned to real estate with Coldwell Banker.



Aside from being a wonderful mom, wife, decorating genius, and an extraordinarily honest human being, she had a silent strength that radiated into her calming demeanor and needed not to be recognized to make her feel fulfilled. It was that presence that allowed her to be an amazing Step Mom to Ron's children from his first marriage, and a Na-na to their children. If there were a Hall of Fame for Step Parents, she would be a unanimous, first ballot inductee!



She spent her free time taking trips with her friends, her family, and defending the constitution on Facebook. She was wildly loved by her family, and loved them even more.



She passed peacefully at her home on Thursday night, July 18th, surrounded by her family and her lifelong friends. Her parents, and her sister precede her in death. She is survived by her husband Ron, her daughter Chelsea Endzel Hill and husband Ryan Hill, her son Scott Endzel, her daughter Brooke Endzel, her brother Pat Clark, his wife Regina, and their son Brian Clark, her brother Wayne Clark, his wife Phyllis, and their children Kenny and Laura. She will also be sorely missed by her local and lifelong friends and her stepchildren Michael Endzel, his wife Katie, their kids Johnny and Drew, and Kristen Endzel Bereznay, her husband Ryan, and their children Mitchell and Cori.



This December, when you see the Christmas lights while traveling over the Newcomb Bridge, remember the wonderful lady who wouldn't speak to her husband until he had them up by Thanksgiving! Mother, stepmom, grandmother, friend, dancer, animal lover, realtor, traveler, and loving wife; that was Donna Clark Endzel 1958-2019.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, MD.



To celebrate Donna's vibrant and joy filled life, please wear bright, lively colors. Her favorite was Lily Pulitzer!



