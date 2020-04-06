Home

Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
Donna L. (Daffin) Abbott


1957 - 2020
Donna L. (Daffin) Abbott Obituary
Donna Abbott died peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2020.

She was 62.

Donna was born in Easton and grew up in Cambridge. She was a graduate of Towson University where she recorded the only unassisted triple play in intramural softball history.

After college, Donna became a fixture of the Eastern Shore newspaper industry.

Later, she served as the media relations manager and ultimately took over as director of tourism for the Town of Ocean City, Maryland, where she spent 23 years bringing people from all over the world to her favorite little family resort.

Donna's energy and love for the beach helped transform the summer destination into a year-round resort.

Donna is survived by her mother, Carol Ann Daffin of Cambridge; her son Ryan Abbott, daughter-in-law Melissa Abbott and grandchildren Miles and Hazel Abbott, all of Annapolis. She is preceded in death by her father Maurice Daffin and her grandmother Emma Cannon.

There will be a celebration of life once it's safe to congregate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the () or Coastal Hospice (www.coastalhospice.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.

To view full obituary and share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020
