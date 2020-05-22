Donna M. Tallent
1960 - 2020
Donna Marie Tallent, 59, of Hurlock, died May 8, 2020 at her home. Born November 20, 1960 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John Richard Tallent, Sr. and Helen Cooper Channel.

As a young woman she worked as an entertainer in Baltimore. For many years she cared for her dogs, Buck and Grinder. She loved going to Ocean City and swimming in the ocean and eating in fine restaurants.

She is survived by her companion of thirty two years, John M. Schepler of Hurlock; sister-in-law Janann Tallent; nephew John R. Tallent III; niece, Sophia Tallent.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John R. Tallent, Jr.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Baywater Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

