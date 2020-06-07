On June 4, 2020, Donna Marie Wheeler, loving mother and grandmother went home to be with the Lord at the age of 69.
Donna was born on August 12, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland to Robert and Regina "Fisher" Knott. She graduated from Arundel High School and began working for McCormick Spice Company. She later earned a degree in lending, working for Crestar Bank, and retired some years later. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Stacie Tolley (Steve) and Amber Werner (Brandon); her grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Destiny, Alex, Jaelyn, Arianna, Livvy, and Aaron; and her fur baby, Puff.
Donna was a kind woman who loved to make others feel special. She never knew a stranger and would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church where she was loved by all who knew her. Although she was unable to physically volunteer her time due to her health she was an advocate of animal welfare and her love for all animals was near and dear to her heart. She enjoyed Nascar, football, sewing, and had been planning a fairy garden to enjoy with her grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Butch Wheeler; her parents Robert and Regina Knott; and her brother, Robert Knott, Jr.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Donna's name to Kitty City Rescue P.O. Box 1259, Cambridge, MD. 21613
Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCully-Polyniak Funeral Home, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon. A funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.