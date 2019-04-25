CAMBRIDGE - Doris A. Robbins, 82, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on May 25, 1936 and was a daughter of the late James H. and Lenora Willey Robinson.

Mrs. Robbins graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1954. On Dec. 10, 1955, she married John O. Robbins, who passed away on Jan. 6, 2003. She was a secretary for Charles E. Brohawn for over 30 years. Mrs. Robbins enjoyed gardening, and shopping with her family. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Baraca Class.

She is survived by three sisters: Betty Pete, of Cambridge; Edith Bryant, of Cambridge; Barbara Mills, of Cambridge; a brother, Roy Robinson and wife Donna, of Church Creek; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by a special great niece, Isabella "Bella" Mills. Besides her parents, and her husband, Mrs. Robbins is preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Robinson; and a sister, Beulah Mae Elzey.

At her request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.