Doris Ann Brown of Federalsburg, MD, passed away at the Autumn Lake Rehabilitation Center in Denton, MD on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was 92 years old.
Born in Denton, Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late Floyd Frederick Garey and Mildred Andrew Garey. Her husband, Philip N. Brown, died October 24, 2009.
Mrs. Brown was a devoted mother and homemaker. She loved humming birds and flowers. She would fill her home with the aroma of fresh blossoms from her garden.
Mrs. Brown is survived by a daughter, Sandra B. Collins of Federalsburg; two sons: Garey N. Brown (Terry) and Michael A. Brown (Charlotte) , both of Federalsburg; two brothers: Allen Garey (Elsie) of Easton and Douglas Garey (Sheila) of Denton; six grandchildren: Ben Brown (Christy), Jenna Stuart (Brent), Dale Brown (Becky), Lindsey Brown, Lisa Nicholas (Mike), and Laura Marshall; and eight great grandchildren: Bailee Brown, Bryce Brown, Riley Stuart, Reagan Stuart, Macie Brown, Clara Brown, Peyton Marshall, and Collins Nicholas. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lester Garey and Charles Garey.
A funeral service will be private for the family only.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Concord United Methodist Church, PO Box 461, Denton, MD 21629.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020