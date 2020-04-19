Home

Doris Ann (Castell) Sheehan


1931 - 2020
Doris Ann (Castell) Sheehan Obituary
In memory of Doris, beloved wife to Dennis Anthony Sheehan Jr, ascended into Heaven at noon on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.

Doris is survived by her husband; her children, Colleen Marie and Cristin Michele; her grandchildren, Devin (spouse, Mariah), Michael, Melanie, Anthony and Vincent Sheehan. She is predeceased by her son, Dennis Anthony Sheehan, III.

Born in Atlantic Beach, Nassau County, New York on September 4, 1931. Doris brought to Maryland both an outer and inner beauty. Her love and effervescent personality were enjoyed by all who ever met her. Doris was a devoted wife and avid in her Roman Catholic faith. A memorial mass and Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
