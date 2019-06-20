DOVER, Del. - Doris Elizabeth Berry, daughter of the late Layton G. Berry and Stephanie E. Berry, was born on Tuesday, April 19, 1938 in Chestertown, MD. Ms. Doris passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Westminster Village, in Dover, DE.

She received her early education in Centreville, MD, at Kennard High School, and became a substitute teacher at Sudlersville Elementary School in Sudlersville, MD. She worked at Kent and Queen Anne's Hospital for many years and went on to retire as a Food Service Manager at Crescent Farms Nursing Home in Dover, DE.

After retirement, Ms. Doris enjoyed being a Foster Grand Parent. Ms. Doris was a member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Dover, DE, and served faithfully on the Gospel Choir.

Ms. Doris was also a former member of the Hattie S. Blackwell Chapter #16 OES PHA of the Eastern Star.

Ms. Doris lived her life as a strong, independent woman, who loved and cherished her children and family. Ms. Doris was a natural born leader, known for her "in charge" personality and her ability to facilitate people to action.

Doris leaves to cherish her memory, five children: Bronte "Sugie", James "Junior", Stephanie "Cricket", Marcel "Tink", Dondi; two daughters-in-law: Diana Brown, wife of James; Vera Brown, wife of Marcel; former son-in-law, Dwayne Hardwick; six grandchildren: Kandice, Latisha, Devron, Kimtai, Taquia, Ketarah; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 12 noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High St., Chestertown, MD 21620. Viewing and service will be private.

To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook, visit: www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.

Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, DE. Published in The Star Democrat on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary