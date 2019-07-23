Doris G. Maxey, age 86, passed away on July 22, 2019 after a brief illness.



Mrs. Maxey was born on June 10, 1933 in South Jersey, the daughter of Maurice and Lillian Hamilton Ragan. She graduated from Bridgeton High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in high school English from Montclair State Teacher's College in Montclair, New Jersey.



Mrs. Maxey and her late husband, Leneous L. Maxey, Sr. made their home in Trappe, where she took a teaching position at Trappe Elementary School and later Whitemarsh Elementary School in Trappe. Always a lover of education and learning, Mrs. Maxey received her master's degree in Elementary Supervision from Washington College.



She continued to do what she loved the most, by educating children in the ESOL program in Dorchester and Caroline Counties, after retiring from the Talbot County School System.



Mrs. Maxey is survived by her three children; Deborah Howard (Joseph), Jane Geist (Ray) and Olwyn Maxey (Jeannie); six grandchildren, Rachel Esposito (Matt), Raymond Geist (Kelsey), Ryan Geist (Tristin), Royce Geist, Adam Maxey, Alex Maxey and 3 great grand-children, Rory Esposito, Isabella Esposito and Baby G; two step-children, J. Lynn Maxey Bridge (Doug) and Leneous L. Maxey, Jr.; five step-grandchildren, Keith Adams (Danelle), Kevin Adams (Jay), Angela Adams, Heather Maxey Vrana, Holly Maxey and 13 step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Leneous L. Maxey, Sr. she was preceded in death by a step-grandson, Brian Kent Adams.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior, from 10-11 AM. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Maxey's honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.



For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on July 24, 2019