Doris "Dody" McNall Ghysels died on January 23, 2020 at her home in Oxford, Maryland. She was 87 years old. A memorial service will be held in Oxford early this summer.
Dody was born on September 6, 1932 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Edgar McNall and Bessie Vajner McNall. She had one older brother, Paul. Dody graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids in 1950, completed two years at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, with a bachelor of science in Education in 1954. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She met her husband, David, during her senior year at Northwestern, while he served as a Central Disbursing Officer at the Ninth U.S. Naval District at Great Lakes, Illinois. They married in 1955. She taught first grade for two years-one year in Glenview, Ill. and one year in Great Lakes, Ill.-and the couple moved back to Cedar Rapids in 1956. They had two children, Lisa and David, while living in Cedar Rapids, and a third, Laura, while living in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where they moved in 1958. The family moved again to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, then Hagerstown, Maryland, ultimately settling in Oxford in 1977.
Dody enjoyed living on the water, and was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity. She loved to paint, read, and watch classic films. She and David traveled extensively in support of his business endeavors, remembering trips to Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore with particular fondness. She was also an active member of various garden clubs for many years, wherever she lived. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dody and David's home was lovingly nicknamed "Camp Ghysels" from the many years of hosting visits by their children, grandchildren and later great-grandchildren. Dody remained technologically savvy until her death, keeping up with her family's lives between visits through videochatting, text, email, and social media.
She is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, Lisa Waters (Jeffrey) and Laura Burden (Thomas), both of Baltimore; eight grandchildren, in Baltimore, New York, Colorado, and Peru; and six great-grandchildren. Her son, David Ghysels, Jr., died in 2016.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020