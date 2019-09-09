|
Doris Harriett Towers of Federalsburg, Maryland passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home. She was 88.
She was born on December 25, 1930 in Denton, MD, the daughter of the late William Eaton and Ola Vickery Eaton.
Doris graduated from Caroline High School and then married John O. Towers. She worked for Acme Market in Denton for many years until her retirement.
She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and watching the birds.
She is survived by seven children, Karen Knox (Larry), Freda Johnson (Phil), Fred Irwin (Mary), William Irwin, John Irwin, Lynda Satchell, and Richard Irwin; 19 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Debbie Hartness (Clay) and Pam Maddox; a special nephew, Sonny Passwaters; and her special companions, Juno and Sammy.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Cyndy Morris and Vicky Lynn Irwin; a great-granddaughter, Patricia Southard; and four sisters, Florence, Catherine, Edith and Mary Jane.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating. The family will receive friends from 11am-12pm prior to the service. Interment will be held at Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg, MD.
Donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or the Allen Cancer Center, 701 Middleford Drive, Seaford, DE 19973.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019