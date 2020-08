Doris Jean Smullen, 90, of Cambridge, MD passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Snow Hill Nursing and Rehab in Snow Hill, MD. A celebration of her life will take place Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD. Friends may call an hour prior to services. Services will be via invitation only. Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com