Doris Joanne (Jones) Fuchs, of Preston, Maryland, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Lifecare at Loftland Park in Seaford, Delaware. She was 84.
She was born on July 9, 1935 in Kent Island, Maryland, the daughter of the late Wedge Jones and Hazel Ione (Smith) Jones.
She was a longtime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston, MD, where she took part in the Ladies Aide, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang in the Senior Choir. She enjoyed cooking, baking, tending her flowers and vegetable garden. She loved seeing and being with her grandchildren and always made time for them whether it was reading books, playing games and making her famous grilled cheese sandwiches or making snickerdoodles. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and cherished times when everyone was together.
She is survived by her children, Donnie Fuchs and his wife Tana from Preston, MD. Cathy Fuchs Fauble and her husband Jon from Lewes, DE and Nancy Marshall and her husband Billy-Ray from Houston, TX. Grandchildren, Stephanie Fuchs, Jordan Fuchs, Shelby Lankford, Laney Marshall, and Briah Marshall, and a beloved sister, Karaleen Councell from Cordova, MD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward Fuchs, her son, Dale Fuchs, and sister, Lorraine Pierson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Reverend Billy Thomas officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2pm. Interment will be held at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston, MD immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Preston Volunteer Fire Department, 3680 Choptank Rd., Preston, MD 21655.
