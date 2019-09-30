|
Doris L. Murphy passed away on September 25, 2019, at her home in Seaford, Delaware. She has passed after bravely battling several illnesses, including cancer. She was 81 years old.
Doris was born on July 27, in Dover, Delaware. She was primarily raised through the foster care system in the state of Delaware. Doris will now be reunited with her late husband Leonard W. Murphy and her late daughter Debbie Murphy Feller, both of Reliance, Delaware. Doris was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Josephine E. Rawding, Grace Norris and Margaret (Sis) Faulkner and her three brothers Sam Faulkner, David "Buddy" Faulkner and Pete Faulkner.. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Philip Wilson of Federalsburg, MD.
Doris is survived by her five sons, three daughter-in-laws and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Phillip Murphy, Dianne Murphy, and their children and grandchildren of Seaford, Delaware; Terry Murphy and his children grandchildren of Delmar Delaware; Dale Murphy, Betsy Murphy and their children of Selbyville, Delaware; Tommy Murphy, Robin Murphy and their children and grandchildren of Easton, Maryland ; Vincent Murphy and his children and grandchildren of Seaford, Delaware; and grandson John Feller of Oklahoma. She is also survived by her sister Elsie Willey of Seaford, Delaware.
Doris lived a life full of love for her family and others. Starting from a young age she and her sister Jodi spent several years together in the foster care system of the Dover area. She later was cared for by the now-deceased Otis and Thelma Downs in Laurel, Delaware with her sister, Elsie Willey.
She later found her loving and kind-hearted husband Leonard, who eventually adopted all five of her children after the birth of their youngest child, Vincent. Together they raised their family and did a multitude of activities. As they grew older Doris would always make sure there was time for family dinners. She also loves to make her infamous peanut butter fudge and no-bake cookies during the holidays.
Doris enjoyed volunteering time for all of her children and their sports, especially with the late Margaret Williamson, sister in law in the concession stands of Little League and Senior League baseball for her sons. She also gave up much of her time to numerous charities including Associated Charities of Seaford, Delaware. She assisted annually in preparing Thanksgiving meals and filling boxes of toys and clothing for needy children in Seaford, Delaware. She enjoyed camping over the summers in Cherrystone, Virginia and later in life at Trails End in Virginia. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed league bowling in the Seaford area. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends and traveling to the warmer weather in Florida every winter.
The family would like to thank all of the kind nurses and doctors at the PRMC Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute in Salisbury, Maryland and all the nurses from The Delaware Hospice Center.
The family expresses gratitude to all those who gave their thoughts and prayers during Doris's battle with cancer. There will be a private family service in remembrance of Doris. Anyone wishing to make donations in her memory please donate to The Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Delaware.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019