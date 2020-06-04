Doris L. Stough went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 88. She was born in Dillsburg, PA on May 12, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles Fleming and Olive Sowers Fleming. She grew up in the Dillsburg, PA area, graduating from Messiah Academy, graduating in two years from the College Music Department.
As a member of her local church she used her talents as an accompanist since she was a teenager, and was professionally trained to sing accapella in the "Fleming Sisters Gospel Quintet". She was a pianist from the age of 13 in her home church and churches where she was a member including churches in Florida and First Baptist Church in Easton, Maryland.
Prior to retiring, she worked as a secretary in the Sports Information, Athletic Department at the University of Maryland; the "Religious Rights and Liberty for the Southern Baptist's office in Washington, D.C., all, prior to moving to Easton, MD. She also taught Biblical Principles through Christian Women's Clubs at Hillandale, Berwyn Baptist Churches and First Baptist Church in Easton, as well as Prison Ministries.
She was also privileged to work with many different people in the evangelistic field and was active in organizations that promoted family values such as "Basic Youth Conflict," "Samaritan's Purse," "BGEA Crusades,"and Christian Business Organizations. She was a devoted member of Talbot Camp of Gideons International.
While in Easton she worked as a counselor for Choice's Pregnancy Center, assisted Hospice organizations and taught Women's Bible Studies at First Baptist Church, in her home, and to other women in the community.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth F. Stough and was blessed with four children, Dennis Stough and his wife Laurie of Laurel, MD, Kendra Stough Darnell and her husband, Brian of Annapolis, MD, Elaine Stone and her husband, Rev. James Stone of Fredericksburg, VA and Edward J. Stough and his wife Susan of Milton, DE; eight grandchildren, Rev. Aaron Stone and his wife Melissa, Jesse Stone and his wife Brooke, Kyle Stough, Trevor Stough, McKenzie Stough, Briana Jatlow and Olivia Guymon and her husband, Daniel. She is also survived a brother, Marlin Fleming of Dillsburg, PA and many nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Donald Fleming and Richard Fleming and four sisters, Arlene King, Opal Cook, Genevieve Livingston and Ruby Cook preceded her in death.
Private interment with graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at New Fairhaven Church of the Brethren in York, PA with Rev. James Stone officiating. The family requests that donations be made in her memory to Gideons International P. O. Box 11 Bethlehem, MD 21609, or to SAT 7 North America at 24 West Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.