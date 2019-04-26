EASTON - Doris Lee Taylor, 93, of Easton, Md., died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Talbot Hospice House.

Born on April 7, 1926, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Howard Cadmus and Lillian Berry Taylor.

She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and the Soroptimist International of Talbot County. She was a well-respected travel agent with Chesapeake Travel and Smith Travel. Travel was her passion. She also served on the Waterfowl Festival committee and volunteered with the Festival of Trees.

Ms. Taylor is survived by two sons, Donald M. Spies Jr. (Karen), Stanley Taylor Spies Sr. (Margot), both of Easton; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Thomas Spies, who died March 21, 1969; brother, Howard Taylor; and grandson, Stanley Taylor Spies Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Oxford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Soroptimist Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1593, Easton, MD 21601.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019