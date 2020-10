Doris Lenora Molock, 87, departed this life Thursday October 15, 2020 at Shore Regional Health Hospital in Easton, MD. She was born July 10, 1933 in Linas Road, MD to the late Preston and Mary McNamara. A walk-through viewing will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00AM. Services will be streamed life at: Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com