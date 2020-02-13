Home

Doris Loleda Flamer

Doris Loleda Flamer Obituary
Grasonville- Doris Loleda Flamer, 66, departed this life on February 7, 2020, in Easton, MD. Ms. Flamer is survived by her son, Timothy Flamer, and was preceded in death by her son Bryan Flamer. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM until 11:00AM Saturday, February 15, 2020, followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00AM at Robinson A.M.E. Church in Grasonville, MD. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020
