Doris May Collins passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at home on her beloved family farm in Cordova, MD. She was 87.
She was born on April 11, 1933 in Ogden, Boothwyn, PA, to the late Bernard C. Faulkner and Kathryn Virginia Ashby Faulkner. She graduated from Upper Chichester High School. Doris married Edward F. Collins on November 28, 1953, at Trainer Methodist Church in Trainer, PA. They made their home on their farm in Cordova, MD.
Doris enjoyed family and friends, her beautiful flowers, her vegetable garden, and being a farm wife. She was always ready to lend a helping hand for anything needed, whether it was driving a farm truck, working ground on the tractor, hauling lunches to Eddie in the field, or taking care of the home front.
She had a kind and loving heart and she was devoted to taking her sons, her grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews on special outings. Nothing was too much trouble for her, and she loved to do unique things for the children. She worked to make their home life special and took many pictures to "create memories." Doris had a warm smile and always welcomed everyone into her home.
Doris was firm in her faith in Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. She loved to play hymns on her piano and had several special passages marked in her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Virginia Faulkner and her infant son, Larry Wesley Collins.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Eddie; sons, Edward F. Colins, Jr. (Brenda) and Kurt Douglas Collins (Dena) of Cordova; grandsons, Kurt Douglas, "Buddy "Collins, Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA, Alan Gregory Collins (Sierra) of Cordova, Edward F. "Ed" Collins, III of Cordova and great granddaughter, Camryn Susan Collins.
We would like to thank the caregivers who cared for Doris.
A family service and interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park will be private.
Her honorary pall bearers are Kurt Collins, Sr., Edward Collins, Jr., Kurt Collins, Jr., Alan Collins, and Edward Collins, III.
Donations in her memory man be made to Talbot Hospice, 596 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, and Meals on Wheels of Talbot Senior Center, 400 Brookletts Ave, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020