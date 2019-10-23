|
|
|
Doris Wheatley Newell passed away on October 23, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Easton, Maryland after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Payton Wheatley and Ethel Bestpitch Wheatley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George Melvin Newell, Sr. and a daughter, Bonnie Hilghman.
She enjoyed dinners with her family and flowers in her garden. She also enjoyed her time at Parkview Apartments. She was a member of Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women's Club.
She is survived by one son, G. Melvin Newell, Jr. and his wife, Ellen. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Angela Newell Walsh and her husband Christian, grandson, Carter Jarrell, grandson Joseph Newell, and three great-grandsons, Reid and twins Ben and Grant Walsh and by son-in-law Duane Hilghman. She is also survived by a very special nephew, Kenneth Fishell and his wife, Barbara of American Corner along with their children and families, as well as other nieces and nephew.
Preceded in death by sisters Mary Virginia Fishell, Bernice Trice, Catherine Smith and brother Henry D. Wheatley.
She was blessed to have an angel in her caregiver Mary Lou Lewis that treated her with love, kindness and care.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Framptom Funeral Home, Federalsburg, MD with Reverend Marie Coulbourne officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bonnie Hilghman Cancer Fund c/o Mid-Shore Community Foundation, 102 E. Dover St., Easton, MD 21601 or to Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Doris Meredith, 5295 Federalsburg Highway, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
To share memories with the family please visit www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019