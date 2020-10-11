On September 29th Doris had a stroke. She died in Christiana Medical Center on October first with the family at bedside. Doris was born 6/2/1929. She graduated from Oberlin College, where she met Don Rae. They married June 13 1953. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Donald B. Rae, three children, Dr. Keith Rae, Kimberly Leonard (David), Leslie La Crosse (Richard), five grandchildren, and special friends Jeri and Jonathan Bounds. There will be a Memorial Service in the future. Donation of children's books to a school of your choice or the Little Free Library at Emmanuel UCC, which is dedicated to Doris and her mother who both taught reading to the children they loved. A full obituary can be viewed at www.thomasfuneralhomepa.com