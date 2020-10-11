1/1
Doris Rae
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 29th Doris had a stroke. She died in Christiana Medical Center on October first with the family at bedside. Doris was born 6/2/1929. She graduated from Oberlin College, where she met Don Rae. They married June 13 1953. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Donald B. Rae, three children, Dr. Keith Rae, Kimberly Leonard (David), Leslie La Crosse (Richard), five grandchildren, and special friends Jeri and Jonathan Bounds. There will be a Memorial Service in the future. Donation of children's books to a school of your choice or the Little Free Library at Emmanuel UCC, which is dedicated to Doris and her mother who both taught reading to the children they loved. A full obituary can be viewed at www.thomasfuneralhomepa.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved