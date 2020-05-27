Doris Scott West of Denton, MD, passed away peacefully at the Peak Health Care in Denton on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was 96 years old.



Born at home in Denton on June 8, 1924, Mrs. West was the daughter of the late Henry William Scott and Della Frye Trice Scott. Her husband, Andrew M. West, died October 18, 1968.



Mrs. West had worked for Everngam's clothing store in Denton for many years. A wonderful cook, she was a terrific mother and grandmother as well.



Mrs. West is survived by her daughter, Pam Eberhard of Denton; three grandchildren: Mary Beth Gilbert of Denton, Andrew Eberhard of Denton, and Sarah E. Eberhard of Federalsburg; and four great grandchildren: Trenton, Kaylin, Trice, and Travis, Jr.. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Brown and Eunice Parker.



Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be private. If friends wish to send a memorial donation, please send it to the Concord United Methodist Church, PO Box 461, Denton, MD 21629.



