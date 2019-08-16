Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Smith Mosley


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Doris Smith Mosley Obituary
Doris Smith Mosley passed peacefully on August 12, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 86 years old.

Born on October 24, 1932 in Easton, MD, to the late Clarence and Marjorie Smith. She worked 31 years as an elementary school teacher in Caroline County.

Survived by daughter, Carla A. Mosley, brother, Clarence E. Smith, II, and brother-in-law, Donald Mosley, six nieces, three nephews and a host of other relatives. Preceded in death by her husband, William Carlos Mosley, Jr., sister Marva S. Wilson and 2 sisters-in-law, Caroliece M. Dean and Barbara M. Holmes.

Services are Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:30 AM at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 12020 N. Central Ave., Ridgely, MD, viewing from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM. Burial at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.