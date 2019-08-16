|
Doris Smith Mosley passed peacefully on August 12, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 86 years old.
Born on October 24, 1932 in Easton, MD, to the late Clarence and Marjorie Smith. She worked 31 years as an elementary school teacher in Caroline County.
Survived by daughter, Carla A. Mosley, brother, Clarence E. Smith, II, and brother-in-law, Donald Mosley, six nieces, three nephews and a host of other relatives. Preceded in death by her husband, William Carlos Mosley, Jr., sister Marva S. Wilson and 2 sisters-in-law, Caroliece M. Dean and Barbara M. Holmes.
Services are Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:30 AM at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 12020 N. Central Ave., Ridgely, MD, viewing from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM. Burial at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019