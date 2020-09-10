Dorothy A. Holden Quigley passed away on September 7, 2020 at Stella Mara Hospice in Towson. She was 95 years old.
She was born in Easton on October 5, 1924, the daughter of the late Merritt L. Holden and Mildred D. Beecher Holden, both of Easton.
Dorothy graduated from Easton High School Class of 1939. She moved to Towson and lived there for 76 years and was a member of the Towson Methodist Church.
Mrs. Quigley is survived by her children; Patricia Kerrick (Bernard), Kathleen Grace (Tom Kulig), Sharon Bowman (Tim) and Randy Taylor, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Quigley.
A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.
