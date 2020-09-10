1/
Dorothy A. (Holden) Quigley
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Holden Quigley passed away on September 7, 2020 at Stella Mara Hospice in Towson. She was 95 years old.

She was born in Easton on October 5, 1924, the daughter of the late Merritt L. Holden and Mildred D. Beecher Holden, both of Easton.

Dorothy graduated from Easton High School Class of 1939. She moved to Towson and lived there for 76 years and was a member of the Towson Methodist Church.

Mrs. Quigley is survived by her children; Patricia Kerrick (Bernard), Kathleen Grace (Tom Kulig), Sharon Bowman (Tim) and Randy Taylor, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Quigley.

A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved