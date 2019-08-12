|
Dorothy P. Carr, 91
A funeral liturgy for Dorothy P. Carr of Kill Devil Hills, NC, formerly of St. Michaels, MD, Hazlet, NJ and Lord's Valley, PA will be celebrated at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD on August 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. She peacefully passed away at Spring Arbor Senior Living Home, NC on August 10, 2019 and is now reunited with her husband George G. Carr.
Born on September 26, 1927 in Nanticoke, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Lutz. She graduated from Abington High School. Dorothy spent many years working for an architectural firm in Philadelphia, a doctor's office in Hazlet, NJ and at Enzyme Development Company in Keyport, NJ
A member of the St. Michaels Catholic Church, St. Michaels, MD, the Miles River Yacht Club, and she enjoyed her time being part of the Woman's Club of St. Michaels. Dorothy had a talent for the arts and crafts, painting and crochet among her favorites. She loved to cook and was very creative in the kitchen. Always social she was not shy to try new things and liked a good game of Bridge. Always with a card, personal note or phone call, never missing a beat, she always had her family and friends in her thoughts and prayers. Dorothy and George enjoyed traveling the states, often heading towards the perfect picture of a light house. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of four children which were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of her kind spirit, love of reading, and zest for life will live on through them.
Dorothy is at rest with her husband George, whom she married on September 19, 1953. Survived by her two daughters, Pamela Demaree and her husband Duane of Galloway, NJ, and Nancy Vanderhoof and her husband Jerry of Kill Devil Hills, NC; two sons, Kevin Carr of Texas and Andrew Carr and his wife Karen of Galloway, NJ.; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Rita Latourrette.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019