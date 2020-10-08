Dorothy Lee Barrow, 90, of East New Market passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on August 29, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Major E. Hurley, Sr. and Pearl Henry Hurley.



She graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1947. On September 2, 1949 she married Dorsey E. Barrow, who passed away on January 10, 2015. Mrs. Barrow worked for the State of Maryland at the Dorchester County Health Department for 40 years and retired in June of 1987. She enjoyed reading, watching Soap Opera and making cakes for her family and friends.



She is survived by a sister in law Beverly M. Hurley, a niece Lisa H. Coren and her son Alex, nephews Tim E. Hurley and Michael Adams and wife Cheryl and their daughter Rebecca, a godchild Dorothy Lee Simmons and her husband Robert and several cousins. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Barrow was preceded in death by a brother Major Hurley, Jr.



Pallbearers will be Tim Hurley, Michael Adams, Robert Simmons, Jr., Benjie Brannock, George Windsor and Bobby Lipe. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Kirk, Jerry Barrow, and Clark Elzey.



Services will be private at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. Mark Farnell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



