Dorothy Louise Richards, fondly known as Dot, of Preston, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home. She was 88.
She was born on September 18, 1930 in Easton, MD, the daughter of the late Daniel Webster Wright and Mary Anna Legg Wright.
On June 27, 1954, she married the love of her life, Paul Kenneth Richards. They were married for 55 years until he passed away on May 7, 2010.
Dot worked as a weaver at the Gray Block Ribbon Company in Easton, MD for 35 years.
She is survived by her sisters, Sarah Colburn, and Martha Haddaway, a special daughter, Nicole Gondeck, grandchildren, Colton Kraegenbrink, and Camron Gondeck, and a special niece, Shirley Kraegenbrink, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Elizabeth Ewing, James Wright, William Wright, and Edward Wright.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. The family will receive friends from 11am-12pm on Monday, prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
A very special thank you to the nurses at Compass Regional Hospice for all their kindness and care.
Donations in memory of Dot may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019