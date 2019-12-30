Home

Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Dorothy M. Parks


1933 - 2019
Dorothy M. Parks Obituary
Dorothy Mae Dickerson Parks, 86, of Cambridge passed away on December 8, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born on April 25, 1933 to John and Evelyn Dickerson of Willis Street in Cambridge.

Dot attended school in the Cambridge School District before marrying Cecil Parker of North Carolina in 1952 with whom she had Irene Hitchens (Harvey), Beth Todd (Gillis), David Parker (Cynde), Jerry Parker and Mary Griggs (Terry).

In 1974, Dot married Mathew Lee bringing Debbie Hawk (Robert) and Ben Lee into our family.

Lastly in 1982, she married Charles W. Parks bringing in six adult children Rosemary Dean (Eddie), Barbara Hooper (David), Delores Adams (David), Bonnie Hirt (Lew), Ben Parks and Charles Parks, Jr. (Ann).

Dot was a homemaker for many years before joining the Seaford School cafeteria staff, several restaurants, due to her love of cooking and entertaining, Airpax and Dorchester County Health Department.

Preceding her in death are both parents, husband Charles Parks, sisters Judith Dickerson and Betty DePaul, brothers Billy, James, Bobby, Walter, Joseph and Edward Dickerson, a son Jerry Parker, grandson Alex Parker and a stepson Charles Parks, Jr.

Leaving behind, a brother Clement Dickerson (Donna) and too many family members and friends to mention. Just know she loved you all.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Dave Stewart officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020
