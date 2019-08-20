|
Dorothy Mae Rhyanes Wilson, 94 of Queenstown, MD, departed this life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Corsica Hills Nursing Home in Centreville, MD.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 12 noon at John Wesley United Methodist Church Carmichael with a viewing two hours prior. Interment in the Rhyanes Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions toward the fight to end Alzheimer's in the name of Dorothy Wilson. A memorial fund toward this effort has been established http://act.alz.org/goto/DorothyWilson. Condolences can be sent to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019