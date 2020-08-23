1/1
Dorothy Marie (Jones) Burns
1916 - 2020
Dorothy Marie Jones Burns, daughter of the late Reverend Ralph Wood Jones and Nora Sharp Jones died on August 3, 2020, just a few weeks shy of her 104th birthday.

Born August 28, 1916, Dorothy was a toddler during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918. We are blessed that she did not succumb to either that or today's pandemic, COVID-19. She lived through the Great Depression, Jim Crow, World War II and the Civil Rights Era. It is a testament to her indomitable spirit that she remained a strong and forceful woman through her many life experiences.

Dorothy attended Jonestown School as a child. In those days, children often left school early to help their family on the farm and other jobs as needed, which is what Dorothy did. She worked on her father's strawberry farm, and later moved to Philadelphia, PA with her older sister Sarah to work in a factory there. It was in Philadelphia that she met the love of her life, Boyce Burns of North Carolina. On July 6, 1942, she and Boyce married at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. They lived in Kansas for a time, where Boyce was stationed. He honorably served in the Army during WWII, before he and Dorothy relocated back to her hometown of Jonestown, MD. There they built their home on the same land where her grandfather Jenkins Jones' home had been.

Family and friends fondly remember summer get togethers and holiday festivities at Dorothy's house along with her siblings Bertha, Elsie, Ralph, and Rosetta. In the summer were delicious barbecues and family fun. At Christmas, the final stop was Dorothy's house for Motown music and homemade wine. Dorothy was known for her winemaking skills - grape, blackberry, strawberry, peach, pear, or dandelion wine - if you can make wine out of it, Dorothy probably made it at some point.

She remained a devoted wife until her husband's passing on April 4, 1979. She was also a loving and supportive mother to their son, Robert B. Burns.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by all her siblings, Sarah Collins, Bertha Kinder, Elsie Frazier, Ralph Jones and Rosetta Johns, and six other siblings who died during infancy.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Robert B. Burns, her grandson Robert D. Burns, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 11 a.m. at Henry Funeral Home in Cambridge, MD, with Revered Randolph Fitchett officiating. Interment will follow at Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.

Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
