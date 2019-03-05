STEVENSVILLE - Dorothy May Stamm of Stevensville, MD, passed away on March 3, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was 86.

Born on Oct. 26, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Laura Balderson Thomas. Dorothy grew up in Hampden in Northwest Baltimore and went to work for Schriver Brothers grocery store.

In 1955, she married Frank Stamm and raised their family in the Baltimore area. She returned to work for Acme in Baltimore County until retiring in 1976. Dorothy moved to Stevensville in 1974 and became a daycare provider for her grandchildren, who referred to her as "Nana" until 2005. She then went to work for Dunkin Donuts, where she was known as "Mrs. Dot" until 2009.

Dorothy was a member of the Kent Island United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir; and member of the Ladies of the Elks. She loved ceramics, bingo, Elvis, traveling, playing cards and slots. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her three children and spouses: Donna and Tim Streckfus, of Conway, SC; Frank and Helen Stamm III, of Stevensville, MD; Karen and Rick Taylor, of Stevensville, MD; five grandchildren: Frank R. Stamm IV, Kristina Stamm, Ricky Taylor Jr., Tim and Morgan Streckfus Jr., Sean Taylor, and two great grandchildren: Allison and Brayden. In addition to her husband, Frank Stamm, she was predeceased by all of her siblings.

A service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. at the Kent Island United Methodist Church, where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kent Island United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Chester, MD 21619.

Online condolences may be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary