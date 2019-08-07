|
|
|
Dorothy Napora Lyon, a long-time resident of Pittsburgh, PA, died on July 31, 2019 in Easton, MD at the age of 93. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Dorothy, or Dottie to those that were fortunate enough to be in her inner circle, was born on February 24, 1926 in Jersey City, NJ to the late John and Julia Dziekan Napora following their immigration to the United States from Poland. After growing up in New Jersey, Dorothy moved to New York City, where she was a fashion model, followed by a career in banking. After a failed date with his roommate, Dorothy meet and fell in love with Robert (Bob) Lyon, an Ensign in the United States Navy. When Bob was deployed to the Mediterranean following their wedding in 1949, Dorothy toured Europe to greet him at every port. Their only daughter, Julie, was born in Norfolk, VA in 1953. Shortly after, Bob retired from the Navy and they moved to Pittsburgh, PA, where they would spend their next 63 years. While in Pittsburgh, Dorothy volunteered at the local library, sang in her church choir, played bridge with her girlfriends "The Lunch Bunch," and traveled frequently to Maryland to visit her family for countless birthdays, holidays, recitals and graduations. She looked forward to every summer when her granddaughters would travel to Pittsburgh to visit, so they could go on rides at Kennywood, visit the Carnegie Science Center, ride the Duquesne Incline, and swim at the Youghiogheny Country Club. Dorothy relocated to Easton, MD with her husband in 2016 to be near her daughter, granddaughters and great-grandsons, whom brought much joy to her later years.
Dorothy was a lover of the arts, an avid cross stitcher, a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and the world's best pizzelle cookie maker. Her favorite place to be was Avalon, NJ where she spent family summer vacations for over 40 years. She will be remembered for her keen fashion sense, her affinity for proper etiquette, her warm smile and her unconditional love for her friends and family. Her presence will be sorely missed by those that were fortunate enough to know her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, Theodore Napora, and a sister, Frances Clayton. She leaves behind her daughter Julie Crocker (Michael), her granddaughters Courtney Kerwin (Patrick) and Ashley Tanis, and her three great grandsons, Rylan, Tyler and Logan Kerwin.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Avalon, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Eastern Shore Chapter, 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21084 (www.alz.org/maryland) or Susan B. Komen Foundation, 200 East Joppa Road, Suite 407, Towson, MD 21286.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019