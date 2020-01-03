|
Dorothy "Minnie" Ridgeway, 90 years old, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Talbot Hospice.
She was born in Niagara Falls, New York, the daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy Perniskey Rhodes. She died with her husband of almost 69 years holding her hand. Dot or Minnie as she was called by her friends was proud of her Canadian-American Indian heritage. Her father was a full-blooded Mohawk Indian from the six nation Indian Confederation. Her grandmother could only speak Mohawk and never learned to speak English.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas of Wittman and son, Thomas, III of Pittsburgh, John of the Poconos and Robert and Cathy of Pittsburgh who are the parents of their only grandchild, Louie. Also, she is survived by her sister, Juanita Gerhold and her husband, Ed, of Pittsburgh and sister-in-law, Florence Burdett and husband, Les of Claiborne. A brother-in-law, Earl and wife Sissy of Alcott, New York, as well as nieces and nephews and cousins.
Whenever she loved something, she loved it with a passion. Her children and especially her grandson, friends, and the many dogs they raised over the many years of marriage. All of their dogs were either on their way to, or they were in the custody of the Humane Society. It was Minnie's wish that upon her death, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Talbot County Humane Society or Hospice.
Someone once said, "People walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave a footprint in your heart".
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, with visitation from 1 - 2 PM and the service at 2 PM at the Tilghman Methodist Church.
Arrangements were made by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton, MD. For online condolences, please visit www fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020