Dorothy "Jane" Roe of Tilghman, died at the Talbot Hospice House, Easton, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was 83.
Born in Easton, Md. on June 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Levin and Dorothy Marshall Harrison. Jane grew up in St. Michaels and was a 1953 graduate of St. Michaels High School. In January 1955, she married William J. "Willie" Roe of Tilghman, where they made their home and raised their family. Jane worked at various jobs; as an insurance adjuster in Easton, then bookkeeping for Harrison and Jarboe Canning Co. of Sherwood, and finally keeping the books for her husband's businesses, Tidewater Clam Co. in McDaniel and RDS Seafood of Tilghman.
Jane became a full time homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, soft crabbing, playing cards, having luncheons with friends and spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren.
Jane is survived by her husband; William "Willie" Roe of Tilghman, two daughters; Donna Fairbank and her husband Sam of Tilghman and Lori Daisey and her husband Terry of Sherwood. One sister; Donna Sadler of Tilghman. Five grandchildren; Stasia Nelson, Justin Daisey, Ashley Mister, Hunter Daisey, and Jordin Fairbank. Five great grandchildren; Taylor Nelson, Chanler Daisey, Allie Daisey, Nova Nelson, and Aynslee Daisey.
Funeral services will be held at the Tilghman United Methodist Church, on Friday October 11, 2019 at 2:00PM.
Burial will be in the Sherwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive Easton, Md. 21601
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019