1/1
Douglas Andrew Garey
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Andrew Garey, Sr. of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 with his wife at his side. He was 81 years old.

Born in Caroline County, Mr. Garey was the son of the late Floyd Frederick Garey and Mildred Annie Andrew Garey. He was a 1956 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton.

Mr. Garey lived most of his life in Caroline County. He had been a waterman in Talbot County in Oxford and St. Michaels. He was the owner and operator of Caroline Aerial Service near Denton for many years from which he retired in 2001.He loved to hunt. He was involved in raising deer, ducks and geese, for a hobby. He was a proud member of the NRA.

Mr. Garey is survived by his wife, Sheila Lynn Garey of Denton; a son, Douglas A. Garey, Jr. (Diane) of Preston, MD; three grandchildren: Kimberly Vance of Annapolis, MD, Jennifer Andrews (Chris) of Preston, and Stephanie Garey (fiancée, Chris) of Preston; three great grandchildren: Owen, Brady, and Landen Andrews, one brother, Allen Garey (wife, Elsie) of Easton; and a niece, Dr. Michele Williams of Trappe, MD. He was predeceased by a son, Glen Allen Garey and two brothers, Charles Garey and Lester Garey, a sister, Doris Brown and a sister in-law Barbara Garey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 5 until 7 on Friday evening and from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be private.

If friend wish to send memorial donations in Mr. Garey's memory, the family request they be sent to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.

To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Home, PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved