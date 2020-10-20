Douglas Andrew Garey, Sr. of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 with his wife at his side. He was 81 years old.
Born in Caroline County, Mr. Garey was the son of the late Floyd Frederick Garey and Mildred Annie Andrew Garey. He was a 1956 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton.
Mr. Garey lived most of his life in Caroline County. He had been a waterman in Talbot County in Oxford and St. Michaels. He was the owner and operator of Caroline Aerial Service near Denton for many years from which he retired in 2001.He loved to hunt. He was involved in raising deer, ducks and geese, for a hobby. He was a proud member of the NRA.
Mr. Garey is survived by his wife, Sheila Lynn Garey of Denton; a son, Douglas A. Garey, Jr. (Diane) of Preston, MD; three grandchildren: Kimberly Vance of Annapolis, MD, Jennifer Andrews (Chris) of Preston, and Stephanie Garey (fiancée, Chris) of Preston; three great grandchildren: Owen, Brady, and Landen Andrews, one brother, Allen Garey (wife, Elsie) of Easton; and a niece, Dr. Michele Williams of Trappe, MD. He was predeceased by a son, Glen Allen Garey and two brothers, Charles Garey and Lester Garey, a sister, Doris Brown and a sister in-law Barbara Garey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 5 until 7 on Friday evening and from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be private.
If friend wish to send memorial donations in Mr. Garey's memory, the family request they be sent to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.
.