Douglas Duane Edsall passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton, Maryland after a courageous and relentless battle with cancer.
He was born December 29, 1960 in Jamestown, NY, the son of Gary Duane Edsall Sr. and the late Martha Irene Bettes Edsall. After relocating to MD from NY, Doug graduated from Easton High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Maryland, College Park.
On April 6, 1985 he married the former Debra Renee Fox, and they made their home in Cordova, MD. Doug was the owner of Edsall Design Group, Inc and was known to have designed many buildings and properties on the Eastern Shore.
Doug was actively involved in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he taught youth Sunday School for many years. He was also a board member of Talbot County Parks & Recreation and served as President of Talbot Soccer Association. He enjoyed coaching all youth, in baseball, soccer, and lacrosse for 20+ years.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Renee Edsall, his sons; Corey Edsall (Nicole) of Easton and Casey Edsall and Cameron Edsall both of Cordova; brothers, David Edsall (Kim) of Edgewater, MD and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Callie Marie Edsall and brother, Gary Edsall, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5 -7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A private funeral will be held for the family at 9 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cordova, Md. on Wednesday, June 24, followed by a burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Guests are encouraged to go to Mr. Edsall's tribute page at www.fhnfuneralhome.com, to view the service virtually.
All family and friends are cordially invited to an outdoor Celebration of Life Ceremony at 1 pm on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at the Edsall home: 12519 Wetland View Ct, Cordova, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Easton High School Support Our Sports Organization: Boys/Girls Lacrosse and Soccer teams at 18 Papermill St, Easton, MD 21601 or The Patients in Need Fund, to assist cancer patients locally, c/o Mid Shore Community Foundation, 102 Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.