CHESTERTOWN - Douglas James Weitzel of Chestertown, MD, died Wed., April 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was 66.
Douglas J. Weitzel was born May 10, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late William James Weitzel and Beatrice Marie "Houx" Weitzel. Douglas graduated from Northeastern High School in 1970 and then completed three years at the University of Maryland. He worked as a Master carpenter and operated D.J. Weitzel Contracting, retiring in 2008. Douglas loved God and family, he enjoyed playing guitar, gardening, and taking trips to the mountains.
He is survived by two sons: Jeremiah Weitzel (Lee), of Marydel, MD; Joshua Weitzel (Jess), of Queen Anne, MD; ex-wife, Robin Weitzel, of Fairlee, MD; and nine grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, April 20, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019